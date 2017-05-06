Banky W’s Best Friend Asks Nigerian ‘I Too Knows” An Interesting Question
Tunde Demuren, who is also EME co-owner, has thrown an interesting question to Nigerians who claim they knew about Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s romance, because of their on-screen chemistry. According to him, don’t other Nigerian actors have their own on-screen chemistry too? It has also been gathered that all Banky W’s siblings who live …
The post Banky W’s Best Friend Asks Nigerian ‘I Too Knows” An Interesting Question appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!