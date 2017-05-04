Banky W’s Fiancee, Adesua Etomi Flaunts Baby Bump | Photos

Bankole Wellington, Nigerian singer has shared photos of his beautiful fiancee on set as they progress with the part two of the Wedding Party. Wedding Party Star, Banky W shared pictures of some scene from the part two of the movie. Banky W who married Adesua Etomi in the first part of the movie uploaded …

The post Banky W’s Fiancee, Adesua Etomi Flaunts Baby Bump | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

