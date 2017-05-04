Pages Navigation Menu

Banky W’s Fiancee, Adesua Etomi Flaunts Baby Bump | Photos

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Bankole Wellington, Nigerian singer has shared photos of his beautiful fiancee on set as they progress with the part two of the Wedding Party. Wedding Party Star, Banky W shared pictures of some scene from the part two of the movie. Banky W who married Adesua Etomi in the first part of the movie uploaded …

