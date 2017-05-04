Barack Obama endorses Marcon as France President
Former U.S. President Barack Obama has endorsed centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron for France’s presidential election to be held on Sunday. Mr. Obama, in a video message, praised Mr. Macron for appealing “to people’s hopes and not their fears”. “The French election is very important to the future of France and the values that we care …
The post Barack Obama endorses Marcon as France President appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!