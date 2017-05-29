Pages Navigation Menu

Barca to make coach appointment on Monday

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Barcelona are expected to confirm Ernesto Valverde as their new coach later on Monday after club president Josep Maria Bartomeu called a press conference for 1900 local time (1700 GMT). Bartomeu said after Saturday’s Copa del Rey final win over Alaves that there would be a board meeting on Monday afternoon where he will “examine […]

