Barca to make coach appointment on Monday

Barcelona are expected to confirm Ernesto Valverde as their new coach later on Monday after club president Josep Maria Bartomeu called a press conference for 1900 local time (1700 GMT). Bartomeu said after Saturday’s Copa del Rey final win over Alaves that there would be a board meeting on Monday afternoon where he will “examine […]

