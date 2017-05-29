Barca to make coach appointment on Monday
Barcelona are expected to confirm Ernesto Valverde as their new coach later on Monday after club president Josep Maria Bartomeu called a press conference for 1900 local time (1700 GMT). Bartomeu said after Saturday’s Copa del Rey final win over Alaves that there would be a board meeting on Monday afternoon where he will “examine […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
