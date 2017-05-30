Barca’s Iniesta considering other options

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta could be heading for the Camp Nou’s exit door after refusing to commit to Barcelona as the Spanish veteran evaluates his career.

Iniesta had admitted he was unsure whether he would stay beyond the end of his contract in 2018 even before Saturday’s Copa del Rey victory over Deportivo Alaves.

The 33-year-old midfielder – who only started 13 LaLiga matches in 2016-17 as Barca surrendered their crown to bitter rivals Real Madrid – attempted to clarify himself but his future is still far from certain.

“I never said I wasn’t going to renew my contract, but rather to evaluate a lot of different things,” Iniesta – winner of 29 trophies at Barca – told Onda Cero. “It isn’t an economic matter.

“There are several factors that have joined together, personal, the moment of the season, and it hasn’t been easy.

“I need to make an honest decision and one that is best for everyone.”

