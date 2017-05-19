Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barcelona 2017/18 season jersey unveiled

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

The Catalan giants, Barcelona jersey for 2017-18 have been leaked, according to Spanish outlet Sport, which obtained an image of the new style and sponsors on all three outfits. The traditional blue and red vertical stripes have reportedly been altered to change size across the kit whilst maintaining a symmetrical pattern. With fans so used …

The post Barcelona 2017/18 season jersey unveiled appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.