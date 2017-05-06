Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barcelona 4 Villarreal 1: MSN pass 100 for season in routine win – Goal.com

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Barcelona 4 Villarreal 1: MSN pass 100 for season in routine win
Goal.com
Lionel Messi beat Europe to 50 goals for the season as Neymar and Luis Suarez also scored to rack up 100 in 2016-17 for MSN. Barcelona kept the heat on Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga as their MSN frontline passed 100 goals for the season in a

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.