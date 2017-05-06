Barcelona 4 Villarreal 1: MSN pass 100 for season in routine win – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Barcelona 4 Villarreal 1: MSN pass 100 for season in routine win
Goal.com
Lionel Messi beat Europe to 50 goals for the season as Neymar and Luis Suarez also scored to rack up 100 in 2016-17 for MSN. Barcelona kept the heat on Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga as their MSN frontline passed 100 goals for the season in a …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!