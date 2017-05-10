Barcelona And Ex-Arsenal Defender Thomas Vermaelen Wanted By Watford

Watford are interested in Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen, reports Sport.

Vermaelen is currently on loan at Roma, although injuries have restricted him to just 11 appearances this season.

His future at Barcelona will be decided by the Catalan club’s next coach, but Watford are interested in bringing the former Arsenal man back to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old is under contract at Barcelona until 2019.

Watford’s concern will be Vermaelen’s injury record, he made just 21 appearances for Barcelona prior to his move to Serie A.

The Kapellen-born defender spent five seasons with Arsenal between 2009 and 2014, making 110 league appearances for the north London side.

