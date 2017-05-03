Barcelona Interested In Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta As An Alternative To Hector Bellerin
Barcelona have lined up Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta as an alternative to Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, reports Sport.
The Catalans need to sign a new right-back this summer and Bellerin is their first-choice target.
However, they are understood to be exploring alternatives in case they cannot land the Arsenal man and they are keen on Azpilicueta.
The Chelsea full-back, who would cost in excess of €20m (£16.9m), is happy at Stamford Bridge but would be open to listening to offers from Barcelona.
The La Liga outfit are also admirers of Bayer Leverkusen defenderBenjamin Henrichs.
The 20-year-old Germany international, who is rated at €20m (£16.9m), has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City.
The post Barcelona Interested In Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta As An Alternative To Hector Bellerin appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!