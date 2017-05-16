Barcelona or Bayern Munich would have sacked me by now – Guardiola – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Barcelona or Bayern Munich would have sacked me by now – Guardiola
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has claimed he would have been sacked by Barcelona or Bayern Munich, if he had delivered the kind of season he has had at the Etihad. Guardiola has finished a season trophyless, for the first time in his …
