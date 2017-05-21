Barcelona 4-2 Eibar: Enrique’s side miss out on La Liga – Daily Mail
Barcelona 4-2 Eibar: Enrique's side miss out on La Liga
In the end there was something for Camp Nou to sing about, with four goals in under 30 minutes helping Barcelona surge past Eibar, but much of this game left the world in no doubt over who deserved the Spanish league title this season. Luis Suarez and …
Messi, Barca have to settle for second
Barcelona to reveal new boss after Copa del Rey final
