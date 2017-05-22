Barcelona sets date to Announce new Coach after Copa del Rey Final

Barcelona will name its new coach on May 29, two days after the Copa del Rey final, president Josep Bartomeu confirmed on Sunday after the La Liga season ended. Reports in the Barcelona media last week said the club have already agreed a two-year deal with Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde after Luis Enrique confirmed this will be […]

The post Barcelona sets date to Announce new Coach after Copa del Rey Final appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

