Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barcelona sets date to Announce new Coach after Copa del Rey Final

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Barcelona will name its new coach on May 29, two days after the Copa del Rey final, president Josep Bartomeu confirmed on Sunday after the La Liga season ended. Reports in the Barcelona media last week said the club have already agreed a two-year deal with Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde after Luis Enrique confirmed this will be […]

The post Barcelona sets date to Announce new Coach after Copa del Rey Final appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.