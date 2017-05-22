Pages Navigation Menu

Barcelona to name new Coach May 29

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Barcelona Football CLub, syas it would name a new coach two days after the COpa Del Rey final with Real Madrid.

This was confirmed by President Josep Bartomeu.

Reports in the Barcelona media last week said the club have already agreed on a two-year deal with Athletic Bilbao coach, Ernesto Valverde.

Luis Enrique said in March he will be leaving the club after the season, and Bartomeu confirmed the timeline for announcing his replacement.

“We thank Luis Enrique for the effort, he has put in the demands he placed on himself. The door is open. Now we have the Copa.

“On May 29, we have a board meeting and we will announce the name of the new coach after,” Bartomeu said.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

