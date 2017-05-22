Barcelona transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Camp Nou – Goal.com
|
|
Barcelona transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Camp Nou
Athletic Club coach Ernesto Valverde will replace Luis Enrique in the Barcelona dugout, according to Basque newspaper El Correa. The 53-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at Camp Nou and Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu will announce his …
