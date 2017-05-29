Bartra Feared He Would Not Play Again After Bus Attack

Marc Bartra has revealed he feared for his career after the bomb attack on the team bus, that delayed their UCL match against Monaco.

The defender was the only player injured in the explosion that wrecked the bus and had to had surgery on his right wrist.

However, Bartra returned to action against Werder Bremen and he stated he thought the incident would force him into early retirement.

“When the attack happened, I thought I would never be able to play again,” Bartra told Kicker after Dortmund’s DFB-Pokal final win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

“I could not move in the first five or 10 minutes and I could not hear anything.

“When the doctor told me after the surgery that everything was going well and I was going to be able to play again in a month, that was indescribable and the most beautiful news.

“I feel stronger today than ever before. I was very sad that such a thing could happen – it was a few damn difficult weeks – but now we can all enjoy this victory.”

