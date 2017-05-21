Pages Navigation Menu

Based on Logistics! #BBNaija’s Efe Covers ThisDay Style Magazine’s Latest Issue

Posted on May 21, 2017

Big Brother Naija winner Efe Ejeba looks stylish and dapper as he graces the cover of ThisDay Style Magazine’s latest issue available on stands now. The ‘Based on Logistics’ crooner looks undeniably handsome, having being styled by Moashy styling and photographed by renowned photographer TY Bello Credits Photography: @tybello Styling:@moashystyling Interview by: @duchesskaykay

