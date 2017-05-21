Based on Logistics! #BBNaija’s Efe Covers ThisDay Style Magazine’s Latest Issue

Big Brother Naija winner Efe Ejeba looks stylish and dapper as he graces the cover of ThisDay Style Magazine’s latest issue available on stands now. The ‘Based on Logistics’ crooner looks undeniably handsome, having being styled by Moashy styling and photographed by renowned photographer TY Bello Credits Photography: @tybello Styling:@moashystyling Interview by: @duchesskaykay

The post Based on Logistics! #BBNaija’s Efe Covers ThisDay Style Magazine’s Latest Issue appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

