Based On Logistics! Ex-housemates Turn Up For Efe’s Video Shoot (See Photos)

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe Ejeba, is currently on location to shoot his much awaited music video, “ Based on logistics ’’ with ex-housemates Bisola, Marvis, Uriel and Soma all present to show him love.. More photos below Source: Naijaloaded

The post Based On Logistics! Ex-housemates Turn Up For Efe’s Video Shoot (See Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

