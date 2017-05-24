BASG, UNESCO sign MoU on women, girls training

Bauchi state government and UNESCO on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to train 50, 000 girls and women in basic education through the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT). Mr Macaulay Olushola, National Professional Officer, Communication and Information Sector, UNESCO Abuja, said this in a statement. Olushola said that the MoU was signed during the courtesy visit of some UNESCO officials to Bauchi State Governor, Mr Mohammed Abubakar.

