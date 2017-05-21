Basketball: CBL train moves to Yaoundé, Raiders face Warriors today

The Yaoundé Challenge of the Continental Basketball League (CBL) will start in Yaoundé, Cameroon today. All six teams: Yaoundé Giants, Eko Kings, Lagos Warriors, Abidjan Raiders, Lagos City Stars and Libreville Izobe Dragons left Lagos on Sunday for Yaoundé aboard from the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

The round robin challenge continues with matches on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before the teams return to Lagos on Thursday for the next stage. The Players will light up Yaoundé and indeed Cameroon will light up at 7pm local time with the game between Lagos Warriors and the Raiders as they battle against each other in one of the toughest basketball games to be seen in the country.

The CBL Africa tournament, which began at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos May 12 will run through June 4, as the teams continue to go head-to-head against each other. When the teams return to Lagos from Cameroon, the best-of-the-best in basketball will hit the court on the May 27 and 28 for the tournament’s All Star weekend. In the same package, celebrities will play against basketball veterans, and youth players, three pointers will be flying, and of course the highly anticipated Slam Dunk contest.

Before the teams left Lagos, Eko Kings and Yaoundé Giants met late on Saturday in one of the best games of the tournament so far. Both teams had not lost any match going into the encounter, but it was Kings led by Ayo Bakare that won the game 83-76. Giants coach, Pepuona Munyutu Souleyman said the match in the first two quarters.

He said, “We lost the game in the early part. When you trail a team like this by 15 points at the break you are going to run yourself out of steam trying to catch up. And that’s exactly what happened.”

The result means that Eko Kings have won all four games played so far and lead the other five teams. They are followed by the Giants who will be playing in front of their fans in the next three days.

Before that match, Warriors won their first match by beating Izobe Dragons 107-97.

The post Basketball: CBL train moves to Yaoundé, Raiders face Warriors today appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

