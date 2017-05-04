Basketball: Rule change allows players to wear religious headgear

Basketball players will be allowed to wear headgear for religious reasons after world governing body FIBA on Thursday approved a new rule to come into effect from October 1. “The new rule comes as a result of the fact that traditional dress codes in some countries, which called for the head and/or entire body being […]

