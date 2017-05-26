Basketmouth, others storm Kirikri for Night of David – Nigeria Today
|
|
Basketmouth, others storm Kirikri for Night of David
ACE comedian, Mr. Bright Okpocha, popularly, known as Basketmouth, and other leading comedians, will storm Kirikri town later today for the annual Night of David, organised by the Triumphant Voices Choir of St. Joseph Chosen Church of God International …
