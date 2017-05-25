Battle in Philippines With ISIS-Linked Militants Is Test for Duterte – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Battle in Philippines With ISIS-Linked Militants Is Test for Duterte
New York Times
Philippine troops walked past a mosque in the southern city of Marawi on Thursday. The intensity of the fighting caught the government by surprise, forcing President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in the southern Philippines. Credit Romeo …
Philippines deploys top commandoes, attack helicopters to retake city from Islamist rebels
Marawi fighting: Troops battle militants in Philippine city
Philippine Church leaders appeal for hostages
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!