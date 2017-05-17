Bauchi Golf Tourney To Promote Tourism, Organisers Assure

By Onukogu Kanayochuqu Jubal

The Bauchi Tourism Golf Tournament would be a tourney aimed at, largely, promoting the state’s tourism potentials, while giving the 250 who would be present a chance to compete.

The organiser of the tournament and the CEO of Cosmopolitan Cleaners Limited, Alhassan Ibrahim Babayo, in a chat with LEADERSHIP Sports, disclosed that the tourney is a private sector-drive supported by the current administration in the state to draw attention to her tourism potentials.

“Besides bringing the golfers to come compete, we are showcasing the state. Bauchi State is the host of West Africa’s biggest game reserve, Yankari Game Reserve and we want to use this opportunity to show the world what we have got.

“If you add to this the passion our governor has for developing the state, then we are onto something big,” Babayo told LEADERSHIP Sports.

“This year, we have invited some professional golfers who would play on Friday and officiate on Saturday when the amateur golfers are playing,” he said.

Babayo assured that the tourney would go international in 2018 and be on the PGA West African Tour.

“Then, we will consider increasing the prize money, in order to attract more competitors from around the world.”

While the professional golfers would be paid appearance fees, the amateurs would stand chances of winning various prizes – deep freezers, refridgerators, television sets etc – for the different cups which they would be competing for.

Among those expected to grace the event would be the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; Governor Dankwambo of Gombe State.

Also present would be the Emir of Kazaure, the Etsu Nupe, the Emir of Suleja, amongst us.

The event is supported by a number of sponsors, with Keystone Bank, Starplast, Noble Gate, CGC, Rockbridge, Multilinks System and others.

