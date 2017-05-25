Baxter Names 25-Man Bafana Squad For Super Eagles Clash, Boasts

By Johnny Edward:

South Africa head coach Stuart Baxter has named a 25-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on June 10 in Uyo, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Baxter listed 19 home-based players and six based overseas for the encounter.

Baxter handed recalls to Genclerbirligi FC striker Tokelo Rantie and Vitoria Guimares midfielder Bongani Zungu. Also included in the squad to face Nigeria are Keagan Dolly of Montpellier in France, Andle Jali from Belgian side KV Oostende FC, Kermit Erasmus from French side Lens and Kamohelo Mokotjo from Dutch side FC Twente FC.

Newly appointed Baxter explained the rationale behind his first Bafana Bafana selection with two players from his present club Supersport United listed in the squad.

“I am quite pleased with the squad we have assembled. We have a small element of development with a couple of young players. We also have some players who are returning to the squad, the likes of Zungu and Rantie,” Baxter said during a press conference on Thursday in Johannesburg.

“We have players who have been outstanding in the PSL the whole season, we also have continuity with a number of players that SAFA has invested much time in and we have them in the team. I believe we have a good mix.

“We have also looked at aerial strength and tried to spread that well throughout the team, it means if we can have good preparation before we go, then we have a squad that is capable of giving Nigeria a good game.”

BAFANA SQUAD TO FACE NIGERIA

GOALKEEPERS:

1. Itumeleng Khune Kaizer Chief FC (SA)

2. Darren Keet Bidvest Wits FC (SA)

3. Ronwen Williams Supersport United FC (SA)

DEFENDERS:

4. Ramahlwe Mphahlele Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)

5. Rivaldo Coetzee Ajax Cape Town FC (SA)

6. Thulani Hlatshwayo Bidvest Wits FC (SA)

7. Erick Matholo Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)

8. Lorenzo Gordinho Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)

9. Abbubaker Mobaro Orlando Pirates FC (SA)

10. Tebogo Langerman Mamelodi Sundowns FC

11. Sifiso Hlanti Bidvest Wits FC (SA)

MIDFIELDERS:

12. Hlompho Kekana Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

13. Keagan Dolly Montpellier (France)

14. Andle Jali KV Oostende FC (SA)

15. Kamohelo Mokotjo FC Twente FC (Netherlands)

16. Dean Furman Supersport United FC (SA)

17. Themba Zwane Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

18. Bongani Zungu Vitoria Guimares (Portugal)

19. Aubrey Ngoma Cape Town City FC (SA)

STRIKERS

20. Sibusiso Vilakazi Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

21. Percy Tau Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

22. Lebohang Manyama Cape Town City FC (SA)

23. Tokelo Rantie Genclerbirligi FC (Turkey)

24. Thamsanqa Gabuza Orlando Pirates FC (SA)

25. Kermit Erasmus Lens (France)

The post Baxter Names 25-Man Bafana Squad For Super Eagles Clash, Boasts appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

