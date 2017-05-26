Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Baxter names squad for Eagles

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

South Africa manager Stuart Baxter has announced a 25-man roster for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo on June 10, 2017.

Stuart Baxter

An analysis of the roster revealed that 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 8 midfielders and 6 strikers made the squad list.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The roster is headlined by former Bournemouth star Tokelo Rantie, who bagged a brace the last time the two regional powerhouses faced off in a competitive fixture.

The other foreign-based professionals invited include KV Oostende star Andile Jali, Kamohelo Mokotjo (FC Twente), Bongani Zungu (Vitoria Guimaraes) and Kermit Erasmus (RC Lens).

 

The post Baxter names squad for Eagles appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.