Baxter to lead Bafana against Eagles in Uyo

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Baxter will be officially unveiled as the Head Coach of Bafana Bafana by Safa president Danny Jordaan upon his return from CAF and FIFA commitments.

He is not a threat, says NFF

The South African Football Association (SAFA) yesterday named SuperSport United handler Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana for the 2019 AFCON qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State next month. SAFA said it had agreed in terms with SuperSport United on the release of the coach to Bafana Bafana at the end of the current PSL season.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said yesterday it does not see any different the coming of coach Baxter would add to the Bafana Bafana squad ahead the match, which will hold on the weekend of June 9-11 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The SuperSport coach will meanwhile, continue to fulfill his coaching responsibilities at the club for the remaining four Absa Premiership fixtures as well as the Nedbank Cup and Confederation Cup.

SAFA and SuperSport have agreed to work together to ensure that the Baxter gets time off post the final league match on 27 May to prepare Bafana Bafana for the AFCON match against Nigeria.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, the chairman Technical and Development Committee of the NFF, Barrister Chris Green said that although Baxter is an experienced coach, the delay by SAFA in picking a replacement for the former coach might work against the team.

“Baxter is a good coach. He has handled Bafana Bafana before, but I think he needs time to introduce whatever philosophy he is bringing into the game.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

