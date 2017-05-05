Baxter to lead Bafana against Eagles

The protracted search for a Bafana Bafana coach is finally over after the South African Football Association (Safa) named Stuart Baxter as Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba’s successor.

According to a statement issued by SAFA, Baxter will be officially unveiled by president Danny Jordaan when he returns to South Africa from CAF and FIFA commitments in Egypt.

“The Supersport United coach will, meanwhile, continue to fulfil his coaching responsibilities at the club for the remaining four Absa Premiership fixtures as well as the Nedbank Cup and Confederations Cup,” said the statement.

“Safa and Supersport United have agreed to work together to ensure that the Baxter gets time off post the final league match on 27 May to prepare Bafana Bafana for the upcoming AFCON match against Nigeria.”

This is Baxter’s second spell as Bafana coach and he coached the national team between 2004 and 2005.

But he quit the tough job in November 2005 after he failed to qualify the side for the 2006 Soccer World Cup.

He won 10 of his 23 games in charge of Bafana first time round‚ drawing six and losing seven.

The post Baxter to lead Bafana against Eagles appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

