Bayelsa averts teachers strike
The payment of April salary for primary school teachers in Bayelsa has averted a planned three-day warning strike by teachers in the state. The state chapter of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) had planned to proceed on a warning strike to press for payment of up to seven months salary arrears. Dr Agatha Goma, Bayelsa Commissioner for Local Government Administration, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Sunday that the ministry had met with the teachers union to avert the strike.
