Bayelsa Govt Demands Stoppage of Harassment of Igbo Traders
THISDAY Newspapers
Bayelsa Govt Demands Stoppage of Harassment of Igbo Traders
Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State yesterday met with the aggrieved people of Biogbolo Community in Yenagoa, where an 18-year-old girl was allegedly murdered in a hotel by one Tochukwu, his purported lover. The culprit, still at large, was said …
Murder: Dickson brokers peace, orders reopening of Igbo shops
