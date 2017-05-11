Bayelsa govt harps on reduction of huge salary wage bill

The Bayelsa State Government yesterday said, its reform to tackle payroll fraud and ghost worker syndrome as well as reduce the huge salary wage bill in the state is on course. The Commissioner for Education, Elder Markson Fefegha made the disclosure at the opening ceremony of a two-day training programme, in Yenagoa, noting that, headmasters […]

