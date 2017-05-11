Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bayelsa govt sue for peace, as security agents intensify hunt for suspected murderer

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Bayelsa State Government yesterday called on residents to remain calm and avoid any further act that will disrupt the existing peace in the state as security agents intensify hunt of the suspected murderer of the teenage girl. The government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation , Hon. Jonathan Obuebite […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.