Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bayelsa NUT threatens 3-day warning strike over unpaid salaries

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As Plateau workers laud Lalong over payment NIGERIA Union of Teachers NUT, Bayelsa State Council has threatened to embarked on a three-day warning strike beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, May 2, over unpaid nine and half month salaries. This is even as Plateau State workers have hailed Governor Simon Lalong for his efforts in paying salaries promptly […]

The post Bayelsa NUT threatens 3-day warning strike over unpaid salaries appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.