Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bayelsa Shut down for Boro, Ijaw Hero – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Bayelsa Shut down for Boro, Ijaw Hero
THISDAY Newspapers
Business activities were crippled for the whole of on Tuesday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, following the celebration of Major Adaka Boro, regarded as an Ijaw hero by his kinsmen. Many shops remained locked for the entire day while the few who …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.