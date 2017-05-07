Bayelsa State government pays back logs of 2016 salaries

The Bayelsa state government have paid backlogs of salaries for 2016 of Primary School teachers so as to avert the three days warning strike It was learnt that the local governments in the state had paid the April salaries of the teachers to avert a three-day warning strike threatened by the Nigeria Union of Teachers, …

