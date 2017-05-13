Bayelsa student bags First class at Lincoln University

Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson has described the 21 students on state government scholarship to the prestigious Lincoln University in the United States as worthy Ambassadors and pride to the state and their families. The applause was contained in a congratulatory message by Dickson, sent to the students, who all graduated on Saturday May 12 2017, for making the Bayelsa State proud, having successfully concluded their studies in flying colours. Dickson expressed delight over one of the students, Perewari Victor Pere, who graduated with First Class Honours and the 20 others for their academic excellence.

