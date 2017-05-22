Bayern closes incomplete season by bidding farewell to Xabi Alonso, Lahm – Sports Illustrated
The drama in the Bundesliga came at the bottom of the table, where Serbian forward Filip Kostic scored two goals for Hamburg, the second with 86 minutes gone, to beat Wolfsburg 2-1, ensure survival and send the Wolves into the relegation playoff places.
