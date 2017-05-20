Bayern, Freiburg Clash On StarTimes

As the European league season winds up, StarTimes is set to bring live actions of the German Bundesliga from the various match venues this weekend to the living homes of football loving viewers. One of these matches will feature league leader Bayern Munich and AS Freiburg clash at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, May 20th.

The match, expected to generate the usual passion will see the team described as the Bayern behemoth and already lifting the league trophy as it is seated comfortably on top the league table with 79 points and equally leading a 10 points gap ahead the closest rival will hosts the sixth on the table, Freiburg, albeit have not much to worry except the facts that it’s not in their DNA to let the home fans down with exciting and entertaining football.

Freiburg, also described as Bundesliga’s most clinical team from the city of Freiburg currently in the 6th position has not been too impressive in their records so far this season if the head-to-head statistics is anything to go by. Bayern Munich has won 29 out of 34 matches this season, with 14 home and 15 away wins compared with Freiberg’s 14 wins, six home and five away. Besides, Anceloti’s Bayern is on the fifth league title quest this season.

One thing for sure is the uncertainty and surprises that football brings and that’s where the excitements lies as these two teams confront themselves this weekend. The game is expected to see the best of both sides featuring their best players including Bayern Lewandowski who has now reached the 30-goal mark in the Bundesliga for a second successive season.

StarTimes has assured football viewers can enjoy the best of the German Bundesliga and other thrilling sporting actions on its World Football Channels 244 and 254 by 2:30pm on Saturday.

