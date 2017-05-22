Bayern Munich Bundesliga champions go back in times with new kit – Pulse Nigeria
|
ESPN FC
|
Bayern Munich Bundesliga champions go back in times with new kit
Pulse Nigeria
Bayern Munich wore the strip for their final league game of the season against Freiburg on Saturday, May 20. Published: 1 minute ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Mats Hummels play Mats Hummels models the new Bayern Munich strip (adidas) …
Freiburg coach annoyed by delay to Bayern game due to Anastacia show
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!