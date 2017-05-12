Bayern release injury-prone Badstuber – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Bayern release injury-prone Badstuber
Vanguard
Injury-prone Germany defender Holger Badstuber is looking for a new club after employers Bayern Munich said on Friday they will not extend his contract following his loan to Schalke. Holger Badstuber. The 28-year-old, whose contract expires next month, …
Holger Badstuber to leave Bayern Munich on free transfer in the summer
Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber to be released
Holger Badstuber to leave Bayern Munich after 15 years
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!