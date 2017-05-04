Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bayero University Got NUC Accreditation For 25 Of Her Courses.

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Bayero University Kano just got accreditation for twenty five (25) of her courses by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in 2016. This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs of the University Mr Ahmad Shehu and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Saturday. According to …

The post Bayero University Got NUC Accreditation For 25 Of Her Courses. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.