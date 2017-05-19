BB Naija’s Bisola Reunites With Iyanya, Signs New Management Deal | Photos

Big Brother Naija former contestant, Bisola Aiyeola has signed a management deal with the same company dealing with the ‘Kukere’ crooner, Iyanya. 10 years after competing against each other at the debut edition of MTN project fame, Big Brother Naija 1st runner-up, Bisola and singer, Iyanya are back on the same team. Bisola made …

