BBC apologises to Emir Sanusi over alleged N6b Emirate fund scam publication – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
BBC apologises to Emir Sanusi over alleged N6b Emirate fund scam publication
Vanguard
The British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, has apologised to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, over reports it published claiming the Emir was connected with a financial recklessness that took place with the Kano Emirate fund. Recall that on April …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!