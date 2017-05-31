Pages Navigation Menu

BBC: Driver killed, four journalists injured in Kabul attack

Posted on May 31, 2017

Brussels – One BBC employee has been killed and four journalists injured in the bomb attack in Kabul, the broadcaster confirmed. “It is with great sadness that the BBC can confirm the death of BBC Afghan driver Mohammed Nazir following the vehicle bomb in Kabul earlier today, as he was driving journalist colleagues to the […]

