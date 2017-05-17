BBC Reporter Gets Slapped For Accidentally Grabbing Woman’s Boob On Live TV [Video]

Live TV can go tits up at any time – just ask the team over at ANN7.

The BBC are infinitely better at what they do than our local Gupta mouthpiece, but they too drop the ball from time to time.

Take for example this blooper by Ben Brown who, during an interview with the BBC’s Assistant Political Editor Norman Smith, accidentally grabbed a woman’s breast.

The HuffPost UK version of events:

Smith politely asked her to leave them alone during the live segment on BBC News just after 2pm, saying: “Yes just give us one second, alright?” But Brown took matters into his own hands, pushing the woman in sunglasses away by the breast. She retreated, but not before landing a slap on Brown’s shoulder, smiling as she walked away.

Let’s go to the tape:

As the clip spread Brown tweeted this:

We’ll give him the benefit of any doubt.

[source:huffpostuk]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

