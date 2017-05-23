#BBN: Bisola joins Iyanya, signs with TMC music label – The Nation Newspaper
|
#BBN: Bisola joins Iyanya, signs with TMC music label
Big Brother Nigeria(BBN) reality show first runner-up, Bisola Aiyeola, has made her first big move into the music industry by signing a deal with creative agency powerhouse, Temple Management Company (TMC). The multi-talented artiste, who emerged as …
