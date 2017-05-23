Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BBN: Bisola joins Iyanya, signs with TMC music label – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

#BBN: Bisola joins Iyanya, signs with TMC music label
The Nation Newspaper
Big Brother Nigeria(BBN) reality show first runner-up, Bisola Aiyeola, has made her first big move into the music industry by signing a deal with creative agency powerhouse, Temple Management Company (TMC). The multi-talented artiste, who emerged as …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.