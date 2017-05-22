Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BBNaija Bally Treats Some Orphans to A Restaurant, Buys Them Pizza

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Bally is currently in Abuja, where he treated some Orphans to a Pizza Lunch Date. He bought them drinks, and enough pizza, and also of course encouraged them with some uplifting words. The kids were so excited to have met with the Disc Jockey. Bally also met with some fans at …

The post BBNaija Bally Treats Some Orphans to A Restaurant, Buys Them Pizza appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.