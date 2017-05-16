BBNaija: Bassey & Debie-Rise Throw Fans In Dark With This “Pre-wedding Like” Photo

There is no doubt that Bassey and Debbie-Rise formed a special bond while in the Big Brother Naija house, even though they both denied it after the program as being just friends. The former housemates today shared this photo on their social media pages respectively, with the caption; “”Debie Rise X Black Bassey” Days To …

The post BBNaija: Bassey & Debie-Rise Throw Fans In Dark With This “Pre-wedding Like” Photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

