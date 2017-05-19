Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BBNaija: Bisola joins Mavins, others at TMC (photos)

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

First runner-up in the 2017 Big Brother Nigeria reality game show has signed a management deal with Temple Management Company (TMC). TMC is the same team managing Mavins artiste. The deal, which was concluded on Thursday, also saw Bisola reuniting with Mavins artiste, Iyanya, after their first meeting during the maiden edition of MTN project […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.