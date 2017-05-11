Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BBNaija Debie-rise confirms that Efe’s music career is already dead and buried (Photo)

Posted on May 11, 2017 in BBNaija | 0 comments

The speculations and doubts about #BBNaija winner Efe’s music career is taking another twist, as his fellow ex-housemate Debie-rise seems to be conforming the doubt. See photo below: Debie Rise acknowledges the fact that Efe’s music career is essentially dead and buried

The post #BBNaija Debie-rise confirms that Efe’s music career is already dead and buried (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.