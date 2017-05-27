BBNaija Housemate, Ese, Embarrassed On Live TV | Watch – Information Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

#BBNaija Housemate, Ese, Embarrassed On Live TV | Watch

#BBNaija Housemate, Ese, Embarrassed On Live TV | Watch
Here is the insane and embarrassing moment popular former Big Brother Naija fake housemate, Ese Eriata failed to answer a seemingly simple question live on television. Big Brother Naija 2017 former housemate, Ese Eriata, has been trailed with wild …
